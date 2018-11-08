First real taste of winter? Snow possible Friday morning, into the weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A rain and snow mix is possible for the morning commute.
Rain is on the way, arriving late Thursday night -- and consistent with yesterday’s forecast -- the Friday morning commute looks wet. Be prepared for a challenging morning commute Friday from mostly light rain with isolated heavier downpours and in the northwestern counties of the FOX19 NOW viewing area a mix of rain and snow.
The latest indications are that the weather will dry out for high school football games Friday evening but with temperatures falling into the upper 30s during most games a few snow flurries will fly. With a stiff breeze out of the west northwest, wind chill temperatures will be in the middle 20s.
During the FRI/SAT overnight period flurries or scattered light snow showers will move through many parts of the Tri-State, mostly north of the city. The snow showers will end around dawn Saturday morning.
Monday more rain will fall and it looks like another chance of snow Monday night and Tuesday.
