2 lanes of Brent Spence Bridge to be closed Saturday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - If you’ll be traveling on Saturday, Nov. 10, be prepared for delays north on I-71/75.
The right two lanes of the Brent Spence Bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. until about 6 p.m. so crews can do a permanent fix to a previously temporary repair of bridge joints, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The entrance ramp from 4th Street in Covington to northbound I-71/I-75 will also be closed. Drivers can take the southbound entrance ramp, exit at Pike Street and take the nearby northbound entrance ramp.
Drivers are expected to see delays.
