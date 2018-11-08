Little Miami High School profile hacked on Google

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - If you went looking for the profile of Little Miami High School on Google on Thursday, you would have been in for a surprise.
Someone hacked the profile and renamed the school “Gay Night Club For Teens”.
Melinda Briggs, Director of Communications for Little Miami Local Schools, says the district was made aware of the hack early in the morning and they were working with Google to have it corrected.
“In the meantime, our high school administrators have conducted an investigation. It appears that this activity occurred using the school network, which is traceable. When the student or student who are responsible are identified, they could face disciplinary consequences for violating our acceptable use policy,” said Briggs.
The name was changed back to Little Miami High School sometime after 1 p.m.
FOX19 also reached out to Google for a comment but have yet to hear back.
