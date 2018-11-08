Ministers urge Gang of Five to come clean, release secret texts

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A group of prominent ministers is calling on the “Gang of Five” Cincinnati City Council members to come clean and release their secret text messages.
“This sorry situation reminds us of a passage from the Bible. John 3:20 states: ‘Everyone who does evil hates the Light, and does not come into the Light for fear that his deeds will be exposed,'" reads a two-page letter signed by several ministers and pastors including the Rev. Mark Bomar, president of the Baptist Ministers Conference.
“It’s well past time that the Gang of Five comes clean with the Citizens of Cincinnati."
The development comes as the court battle over the Gang’s secret text messages and emails moves from Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to a higher court, the First District Court of Appeals.
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Ruehlman directed the Gang of Five and city officials to release all communications Jan. 1 to present (Oct. 23).
He also ordered council members to be deposed by Brian Shrive, an attorney representing the anti-tax activist, Mark Miller of COAST, who sued for their secret communications earlier this year when his public records request for them went unanswered.
But that has not happened.
Instead, City Solicitor Paula Boggs Muething filed an appeal last week to the judge’s order on the grounds it would force council members to turn over text messages and other communications that should be considered privileged and confidential between them and their lawyers, court records show.
It’s not clear when the appeals court may rule.
But in the meantime, the Gang and their lawyer can’t just ignore the judge’s order or try to seek exemption, Shrive wrote in court records earlier this week.
“Absent a stay, this Court retains jurisdiction to enforce its order,” he wrote in a motion filed Monday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.
The Gang is “in contempt of this Court’s lawful order and should be required to show cause why they should not be held in contempt for their failure to comply with the Discovery Order," his motion reads.
On Wednesday, Shrive went to the appeals court, filing a motion to dismiss their appeal.
The Gang, he wrote in court records, can’t use attorney-client privilege now on appeal to escape a judge’s order to release their secret text messages and emails.
The “Gang of Five” is P.G. Sittenfeld, Tamaya Dennard, Wendell Young, Chris Seelbach and Greg Landsman.
They are all named in a lawsuit from Miller seeking to uncover all the secret communications on the basis they violate the state’s open meeting laws.
Lawyers for the gang have released dozens of text messages exchanged on council members' group string between Jan. 19 to March 24.
“Amen! We’re the new ‘gang of five,'” reads one of the texts from Councilman Wendell Young. “I pray we stay strong and continue to trust each other. We have the power to move this forward.”
The 79-pages of messages include conversations about then-City Manager Harry Black promising Councilman Chris Seelbach he would fix problems with the streetcar if Seelbach would vote to keep Black; appointment of Mayor John Cranley’s nominee to the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority board (which was ultimately rejected in a 6-3 vote) and FC Cincinnati’s stadium in the West End.
But hundreds more secret communications are still believed to be out there, including ones exchanged between just two council members.
“One reason the Gang of Five has tried to prevent the rest of the text messages from being released publicly is that they are potentially ‘embarrassing,'” reads the ministers' letter.
“The city’s money and resources shouldn’t be squandered trying to protect people’s reputations caused by their own words. The City of Cincinnati has more important problems to tackle using limited resources."
