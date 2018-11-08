2 Punches of Cold Air on the Way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -After a frosty start this morning with temperatures near freezing, we will remain dry with increasing clouds and afternoon high temps in the upper 40s.
Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
Expect a cold rain just in time for the morning commute on Friday.
We will see mostly light rain with isolated heavier downpours, and in our northwestern counties a mix of rain and snow is possible.
The latest indications are that the weather will dry out for high school football games Friday evening, but with evening temperatures falling into the upper 30s a few snow flurries will be possible.
Also, with a stiff breeze out of the west northwest, wind chill temperatures will be in the middle 20s.
During the FRI/SAT overnight period a few flurries will remain possible mostly north of the city.
We stay dry Saturday and Sunday with highs Saturday in the upper 30’s while Veteran’s Day Sunday will see mid 40s.
Monday more rain will fall and it looks like another chance of snow Monday night and Tuesday as much colder air arrives with highs in the 30’s.
We will keep an eye on Tuesday’s light snow chances.
