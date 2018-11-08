Rain and flurries in the forecast

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Rain will move into the FOX19 NOW viewing area after 1AM and it will be widespread and light to moderate for the morning commute. Friday will start rainy day slow.
By noon the rain will have moved east and several hours will be rain-free until small, light, brief showers develop during late afternoon. By 7PM the air will be cold enough so that a few of the showers will have light flurries.
Overnight into Saturday morning a few flurries will fly in an isolated area of the Tri State. Saturday and Sunday will be dry and cold.
Monday more rain arrives during late afternoon and it may be mixed with wet snow at times Monday evening and night.
Look for a cold Thursday with a few flurries during morning.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.