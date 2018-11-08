2 Rounds Of Cold Air On The Way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A cold and frosty start to your Thursday with temperatures near freezing and staying dry for your morning commute. We will remain dry with a sun and cloud mix this afternoon, as clouds increase this evening, a daytime high of 47 degrees.
Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Expect a cold rain just in time for the morning commute on Friday. Be prepared for a challenging morning commute Friday from mostly light rain with isolated heavier downpours and in the northwestern counties of the FOX19 NOW viewing area a mix of rain and snow possible.
The latest indications are that the weather will dry out for high school football games Friday evening but with temperatures falling into the upper 30s during most games a few snow flurries will fly. With a stiff breeze out of the west northwest, wind chill temperatures will be in the middle 20s.
During the FRI/SAT overnight period of flurries will move through many parts of the Tri-State, mostly north of the city. We stay dry Saturday and Sunday with highs on Saturday in the upper 30’s and mid 40’s on Veteran’s Day Sunday.
Monday more rain will fall and it looks like another chance of snow Monday night and Tuesday as much colder air arrives with highs in the 30’s. We will keep an eye on Tuesday’s light snow chances.
