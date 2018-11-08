Thieves abusing program that makes it possible to see mail before delivery?

The website Krebs On Security says the US Secret Service sent out a warning to law enforcement agencies this week that thieves are now using Informed Delivery to commit identity theft and credit card fraud. According to the report police busted a theft ring in Michigan where thieves fraudulently signed people up for Informed Delivery, then had credit cards sent to those people’s mailboxes, which they then intercepted and used to run up more than $400,000 in charges.