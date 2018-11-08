VIDEO: Traffic stop scuffle leads to surprise arrest of murder suspect

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was able to arrest a Cleveland murder suspect during a traffic stop less than 10 minutes after the homicide was reported.
According to the incident report, the trooper pulled over Gregory McLemore, 29, for an unsafe vehicle violation.
The trooper had no idea McLemore was wanted in connection with a murder.
A man had been shot in the head and killed outside of a Cleveland gas station.
According to FOX 8 Cleveland, surveillance video tied McLemore to the murder and reports show the 911 call about the murder was made at 2:53 a.m. and the traffic stop was made at 3:02 a.m.
The trooper stated once he stopped McLemore, marijuana was in plain view on the floor board of his vehicle.
In the video, the trooper questions the driver, and then the driver attempts to flee on foot.
When apprehended after a brief struggle, the trooper found that McLemore was in possession of an unloaded handgun.
To his surprise, when other officers arrived on scene, the trooper learned he had a homicide suspect in custody.
McLemore was indicted by Cuyahoga County Prosecutors on multiple charges.
He is currently being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail.
