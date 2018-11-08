Woman sentenced to 6 years in 26-year-old’s OTR shooting death

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A woman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a 26-year-old woman who was killed in her Over-the-Rhine apartment in January.
Ashley Freeny, 26, apologized during her court appearance on Thursday.
“I truly apologize for this situation. If there is anything I could change about that day, I would change everything about it," she said.
The victim, 26-year-old Briyona Ragland, was found inside a unit on East McMicken Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene.
Freeny was sentenced to six years in prison.
Ragland’s mother said that’s not enough.
“I just don’t understand why. How two hours prior could my daughter and the accused be having a conversation. We are grieving. I can’t sleep at night... I can’t move on... I am trying. Put the guns down, because if we don’t, we won’t have anybody left,” she said.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.