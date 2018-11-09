Attention concert lovers: 3 tours coming to the Tri-State area

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Backstreet’s back - Train is coming through - and the Queen City can see Iron Maiden.
Backstreet Boys announced they will bring their DNA World Tour to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sept. 10, 2019 and the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on Sept. 13, 2019.
Tickets will go on sale Nov. 14 on LiveNation.com.
Train and the Goo Goo Dolls and special guest Allen Stone announced they will make 39 stops across the US during their summer amphitheater tour.
You can see them at Riverbend on July 24, 2019.
Tour pre-sale starts Monday, Nov. 12 at noon. Tickets to the general public will be available on Friday, Nov. 16 at Ticketmaster.com.
Iron Maiden with special guest The Raven Age will bring their Legacy Of The Beast Tour to Riverbend on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
The tour will cover a total of 33 cities right across the US and Canada.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 16.
