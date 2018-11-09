Brody Allen brother update: ‘Andrew is fighting’

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Brody Allen’s brother remains in critical but stable condition as his family appealed to the public for blood donations Friday.
“Andrew is fighting. He’s still in critical condition, but is stable,” his father, Todd Allen, wrote in an update on the Team Brody Facebook page.
“The staff here is truly amazing. We couldn’t be more grateful for the treatment Andrew has received and the comfort our family has received.”
Andrew “Drew” Allen was hit by multiple vehicles crossing Springdale Road near Niagara Street, near the family’s home in Colerain Township, on Monday night, Todd Allen announced in a stunning Facebook post Thursday.
The family asked for prayers, turning again to the power of community support that carried them through the pain of Brody Allen’s cancer battle.
It is one that sadly ended in the 2-year-old’s death last month.
He was just diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer in May.
Now, the family is sitting vigil once more, this time with his older brother.
He is in a state of medically induced paralysis, according to his father. Andrew cannot breathe on his own and faces several injuries, the most serious a traumatic brain injury.
“Many of you have asked how to help. During the first 24 hours Andrew received 27 blood transfusions of various blood products. You never know how important that is until you need it,” his father wrote.
"We all take for granted that someone was willing to take time to give for us. I’m that guy. I have never donated. Today I will. Those donations saved my sons life. If your inclined, take a minute and be there for the next person that has no idea they are going to need your gift.
If your in Cincinnati, we would be grateful if you would donate to the Hoxworth Blood Center, in honor of Andrew Allen," his father wrote.
“They have supplied Andrew with everything he has needed and continue to be ready should any of us need them. But as I have learned they need our help. So please give today, where ever you are and when ever can. Thanks for your continued prayers and support for both Andrew and our family. Please keep them coming. All the best, the Allen family.”
