Children wandering from northern KY daycare catch eye of passerby

FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) - Three children got loose from a Florence daycare Thursday evening. Police say they were ages 3 and 4 years old.
The name of the daycare is Little Friends Childcare. It is located in the 7000 block of Turfway Road right next to the BP gas station.
Police say a passerby saw one of the kids and decided to pick up the child before he went into the street. They said the children got loose through an open gate at the daycare’s fenced-in playground.
They said the children were only missing for about 13 minutes.
Florence police will continue the investigation Friday.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.