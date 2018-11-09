Cincinnati photographer captures the essence of OTR

“I want people to see my fellow Cincinnati citizens, that we are no different than people from other cities. I want people to know that they are beautiful in their own way. Even though they work a regular job or they’re in school. They’re okay, they’re beautiful. They’re beautiful because they are and not because anyone else validates them. Me taking a picture of them does not validate their existence or who they are. They are because they are, I’m just kind of baring witness to it," he says.