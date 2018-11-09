Cincinnati prepared for first snow fall

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The city said they are prepared for cold temperatures and possible snow fall this weekend.
The Department of Public Services said they monitor weather conditions and will have necessary resources available to address any travel issues.
The City of Cincinnati has the following resources on hand:
- 27,000 tons of salt
- 54,500 gallons of calcium chloride
- 21,500 gallons of beet juice
- 63,000 gallons of brine
- 81 pieces of equipment
In the event of severe winter weather, residents can track real-time winter operations on the city’s Snow Plow Tracker.
During the Friday/Saturday overnight period flurries or scattered light snow showers will move through many parts of the Tri-State, mostly north of the city.
Monday more rain will fall and it looks like another chance of snow Monday night and Tuesday.
