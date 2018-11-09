Cold Rain To Start, Flurries By End Of The Day

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A cold and wet morning commute awaits you as you step out on this Friday. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 30’s, and few wet flakes of snow could be possible far north of the city. Widespread rain will taper off to a few light showers late Friday morning then end for a few hours.
Late afternoon a few showers will redevelop as the Friday evening air cools, the showers will change to a few light flurries in spots. A few flurries or a light snow shower will fall in the area overnight but no accumulation is in the forecast. A daytime high of only 43 degrees this afternoon.
Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry with morning temperatures in the 20s and highs on Saturday in the mid 30’s and then mid 40’s on Sunday.
Rain arrives with the next system Monday evening. Once again, as the air cools into the low and middle 30s Monday evening, the precipitation will become a mix of rain and wet snow. Because it is early for snow in Cincinnati ground temperatures are still much warmer than freezing. Despite the cold weekend ahead, summer heat stored in the subsurface layers beneath road surfaces will prevent pavement temperatures from dropping to freezing. The forecast snow Monday evening and Tuesday will make roads wet and not icy.
Then dry middle part of next week and just cold in the mid 30’s on Wednesday.
