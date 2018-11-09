Cold Rain To Start, Flurries By End Of The Day

Rain arrives with the next system Monday evening. Once again, as the air cools into the low and middle 30s Monday evening, the precipitation will become a mix of rain and wet snow. Because it is early for snow in Cincinnati ground temperatures are still much warmer than freezing. Despite the cold weekend ahead, summer heat stored in the subsurface layers beneath road surfaces will prevent pavement temperatures from dropping to freezing. The forecast snow Monday evening and Tuesday will make roads wet and not icy.