Did CPD withhold or tamper with evidence in ongoing state overtime audit?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The lawyer for a veteran commander in the Cincinnati Police Department said Thursday legal action is imminent after some key records related to an overtime audit that found alleged “illegal" abuse by some officers scamming the system while Police Chief Eliot Isaac turned a blind eye have vanished.
The captain who led the audit, Jeff Butler, asked Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney last month for an outside criminal and/or administrative investigation over the matter.
Butler’s lawyer, Brian Gillian, said Thursday neither of them has received a response to the request.
Gillan believes the records are gone. They were stored in a banker’s box and left clearly marked and secured at the police department’s Inspections Section before Butler was transferred to another area of the police department earlier this year, according to a memo Butler wrote Duhaney.
“You would expect of any organization, the police department, would know how to secure evidence," Gillian said. “There is a subpoena from the Hamilton County Grand Jury, asking for these documents. And the city’s and the chief’s failure, to secure these documents, and turn over these documents, is unfortunately, not a laughing matter.”
On Friday, Gillan plans to amend Butler’s federal lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati and the chief alleging “spoliation of evidence," or misplacing or destroying supporting audit records that are essential to an ongoing review of police overtime by the State Auditor’s Office.
It also says they waited an “unreasonable length of time to attempt to find these documents and then made little effort to find them or to discover how they came to be lost or destroyed.”
The audit, which was completed and turned over to the police chief in February, found “intentional actions to maximize compensation,” bad oversight and confusion about policy.
The audit was leaked to the media in early March, setting off a tumultuous chain of events that included the chief and then-City Manager Harry Black ousting the second-in-command at the police department, Executive Assistant Chief David Bailey.
The police chief has disputed the audit’s findings, calling it a draft that was leaked to the media, not a final version.
It was leaked before it was checked for accuracy and had inaccurate figures, and has since been updated with correct and lower totals, city memos show.
But, largely as a result of the allegations in Butler’s lawsuit alleging “felony theft” of overtime by some Cincinnati police officers including Isaac’s “close personal friend and confidant, Capt. Bridget Bardua, and those under her command, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters impaneled a grand jury,” Butler’s amended complaint reads.
Deters also referred the matter to State Auditor Dave Yost for investigation.
The review is ongoing as part of the city’s routine annual audit and it appears, according to Butler’s amended lawsuit, the grand jury is still impaneled.
The auditor’s investigative team asked over the summer for supporting documentation for the audit.
The police and city officials knew the documents were missing since at least June 13 and they made no effort to find them, the suit states.
The issue was not addressed until Butler was asked to met with an auditor’s investigator.
About 80 percent of the missing files still exist electronically, but the remaining 20 percent were hand-written and impossible to recreate, according to Gillian.
An Oct. 18 email was sent to Inspections Section employees asking if they knew where the box was or if they could recall when they last saw it.
So far no one knows where it is now, emails show, though some recall seeing it or at least some of the records.
“I have never seen the missing box of documents pertaining to the 2017 Overtime Audit,” wrote Capt. Dennis Swingley. “I transferred to Inspections Section after the audit was leaked to the media and all available copies were put under lock and key.”
“The last time I saw the box was around the time Inspections starting a management transition,” wrote Marla Lovette. “At this time, I have no idea of the location of this box. The last time I saw the box was a little while after the audit was completed. The box was sitting in the main office area of Inspections on the old desk. Around the time Lt. Young was relocating her office, I thought I saw the box sitting inside Lt. Young’s old office in a chair."
Cincinnati police have declined to discuss the emails, the missing box and Butler’s request for an outside investigation.
A city spokesman did not respond to our requests for comment after Butler requested the investigation.
A spokeswoman for Deters had no immediate comment last month when Butler asked for the outside investigation. We reached out to them again Thursday but did not hear back.
Yost’s office on Thursday declined to discuss the audit and missing records, citing the ongoing audit.
In addition to looking at police overtime, state auditors also have been examining how Cincinnati spent taxpayer money for its 911 emergency center.
Butler’s suit also claims he was passed over for promotion to assistant police chief because he challenged Black and Assistant City Manager Sheila-Hill Christian’s “blatant misuse of state tax funds” for emergency services for the city' s general budgetary purposes, and “the inappropriate expenditure of federal Homeland Security grant funds.”
The auditor’s review of 911 funds spending and police overtime will be released when completed later this year.
