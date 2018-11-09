Driver killed in Westwood crash

WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19) - A man is dead in a speed-related crash that has Montana Avenue shut down in Westwood early Friday, Cincinnati police said.
Montana Avenue is blocked between Mustang and Anaconda drives while the Traffic Unit investigates.
Officers were called to the scene of the crash at 12:40 a.m. The sole occupant of the vehicle, the driver, was pronounced dead on site, according to police.
A car slammed into a pole and split in half, sending utility wires crashing down, they said.
Duke Energy has been called to make repairs.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.
