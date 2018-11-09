Lockdown lifted at Fairfield High School, Freshman School after trespassing incident

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The lockdown has been lifted at Fairfield High School and Freshman School after school officials said two trespassing suspects were on school grounds.
“At this time, the Fairfield PD has lifted the lockdown status at all buildings. As a precaution, the Fairfield PD will have officers at FHS, FFS, and Compass for the remainder of the day,” the school posted.
The Freshman School was placed on a soft lockdown due to the close proximity to the high school.
“Two unknown individuals were trespassing at Fairfield High School. When they were confronted by staff members, the two individuals fled. The school is working closely with the Fairfield Police Department."
No information has been released about the suspects.
