Flurries possible Friday night

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - As the temperature drops Friday night a few fleeting flurries fly across the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
The roads are very warm and the flakes will be light and scattered so there will be no problem with icy roads.
For High School Football this evening, as the games are played temperatures will drop into the 30s and with a stiff breeze wind chills will be as cold as the low 20s by the time the clock runs out.
Low temps will be in the middle or lower 20s overnight and Sunday morning. Both days will be cold but a small warming trend begins Sunday.
The next storm arrives Monday evening and it looks like rain will change to wet snow overnight MON/TUE. C
urrent modes estimates give most area 1’ to 2” by Tuesday at 7 a.m. Remember temps will be just above freezing as the snow falls and pavement temps are warmer than freezing so no big driving problems are expected Tuesday morning.
There could be a few bridge decks that get slushy as the elevated pavement cools. Because of the snow Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
