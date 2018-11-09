Holocaust & Humanity Center relocating, more space to come with move

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A touching tribute to those who died and survived the Holocaust is relocating from Kenwood to the Cincinnati Museum Center.
Work is underway to get the space ready for the Holocaust and Humanity Center, which will be on the bottom floor of the building.
“Well I am one of the lucky ones," Holocaust survivor Stephanie Marks said. "I survived.”
Marks admits she’s been through a lot in her 93 years. After surviving the Holocaust she says she’s worked and raised a family. Marks says she got to Cincinnati in the summer of 1941. Since then she says she’s been very involved with the Holocaust and Humanity Center. She’s given speeches and eventually connected with other Holocaust survivors.
“I am very excited about this relocation because that was my first sight in Cincinnati, my second sight in the United States of America," Marks said. " For the Holocaust Museum to be located in the station where I really first took root when I came to this country it’s a glorious moment for me.”
On Friday the first pieces of the new museum arrived on the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht -- the turning point that many say led to the Holocaust.
“The Holocaust gallery is very unique," Executive Director of the Holocaust & Humanity Center Sara Weiss said. "It’s set up using art, using media, using artifacts. You’ll actually be able to see on to the train tracks that we have here right at Union Terminal, so the connection to this building and this space is the uniqueness and the power that’s going to carry though this narrative.”
FOX19 is told the new space will be 3 times the space of the current location.
“It has opened the eyes of thousands of people as to what the Holocaust was, what it meant and what is still means," Marks said.
The Holocaust & Humanity Center will officially open Jan. 27.
