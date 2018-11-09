Ohio man preparing for apocalypse arrested with stockpile of unusual weapons

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH (WOIO) - An Ohio man may have been taking the TV show “The Walking Dead” a little too seriously.
Police in East Liverpool, which is located approximately 50 miles east of Canton in Columbiana County, arrested a man on Wednesday who was in possession of weapons a zombie hunter may need.
A citizen alerted police about the man who was seen searching through an abandoned industrial property, according to the East Liverpool Police Department.
When officers arrived, the man was found carrying a large knife in his hand. A search of his vehicle revealed a loaded handgun, multiple magazines of ammunition, more knives, crossbows, modified baseball bats, and other off weapons.
According to court documents, the man has been charged with criminal trespassing and improper handling of a firearm.
The police department’s Facebook post titled “Apocalyptic Hunter Arrested” now has over 9,000 interactions.
