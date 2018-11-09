Pit bull ban draws packed house at northern KY public hearing

LUDLOW, KY (FOX19) - Ludlow residents say they are fighting to make the city an inclusive community for all dog owners. Several spoke out Thursday night against the city’s pit bull ban during a public hearing.
“You’re making us hide a part of our family,” said some of the residents during the hearing.
Dozens of Ludlow residents filled City Hall sounding off about the ordinance that bans pit bulls, labeling them as vicious dogs. The ordinance has been in place since 2005. Some suggested it punishes responsible dog owners.
Chris Baxter and his girlfriend Stacey Childs recently moved into the city and they own a pit bull named Murphy.
“He’s playful he’s goofy. He’s a cute dog. He’s part of the family,” said Baxter.
He says they didn’t know about the pit bull ban, but quickly learned from their neighbors that their pet wasn’t wanted in the community.
"A neighbor came over and handed us the ordinance," said Baxter.
Now they have joined a group of others in the city who have to keep their pets out of the public eye behind private fences.
"We're fearful that somehow somebody is going to take our family pet from us," said Childs.
If a person is caught with a pit bull in Ludlow, he or she will be contacted by police to remove the dog from the city. It the person doesn’t comply court action will be taken and the person could be fined.
Some who came to the meeting Thursday night did not want to speak on camera. However they say that they do support the current ordinance and that they don’t want to see pit bulls running down their streets.
Several others at the meeting say the city shouldn’t target all pit bulls.
"If a dog bites that's a problem. The problem that I have with it, is that it's not restricted to one breed. Any dog can bite at any time," said Baxter.
Council member Tom Amann says the city is currently looking at polices in cities that do allow pit bulls to see what changes they could make while keeping the city safe.
“I think we need to probably take a look at certain things that are in our ordinance and see what we can do,” said Amann.
Amann says since the recent election, they will now have four new council members joining the city council. He says if the ordinance is changed it probably wouldn’t happened until after the new year.
