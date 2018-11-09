Poll: Nearly half of young adults in OH report using an e-cig

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Data from a 2018 Ohio Health Issues Poll shows nearly 50 percent of adults in Ohio ages 18 to 29 have tried e-cigarettes.
Thirty-one percent of adults between 30 and 45-years-old reported using the device.
“Many think they are safer by using devices like e-cigarettes; however, exposure of any kind to nicotine is concerning,” Dr. O’dell Moreno Owens, President and CEO of Interact for Health, said in a news release. “These devices deliver nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development. Thus, as Interact for Health and our partners look at ways to reduce tobacco use in our communities, addressing e-cigarettes is a key component.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has called e-cigarette use among minors an “epidemic.”
The poll also showed adults in Ohio are vaping more than others across the US. Data from the 2017 National Health Interview Survey showed that 14 percent of American adults had used an e-cigarette.
According to the Raycom News Network, the FDA is expected to announce several new restrictions for e-cigs as early as next week.
Most flavored e-cigarettes in convenience stores and gas stations could be banned, but the products would still be available in vape and tobacco shops.
The FDA also plans to add an age-verification requirement for online sales.
