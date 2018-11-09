Possible Jeep Scrambler spotted on area roads

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A possible “undercover” Jeep Scrambler was spotted on I-94 just north of Michigan on Friday.
The boxy truck, covered by tarps and bearing a Michigan license plate, was spotted by WTOL reporter Kelsey Cogan and resembles prototypes of the Scrambler seen elsewhere.
According to Road and Track, Jeep’s new truck is set to debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show this month alongside Audi’s E-Tron GT four-door concept, a concept car by Mitsubishi, Hyundai’s “all new” vehicle and even more.
While details have not yet been confirmed, the Scrambler is expected to have both the Wrangler V-6 and turbo four-cylinder powertrains.
The Los Angeles Auto Show runs Nov. 30-Dec. 9 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The new vehicle releases are scheduled to occur Nov. 26-29, according to the auto show news release.
