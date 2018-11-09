Rain gives way to a few flurries

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -While temperatures this morning were in the mid and upper 30’s, we should see a small rebound into the low 40s this afternoon.
Widespread rain will taper off to a few light showers by afternoon then end for a few hours.
As the air cools this evening a few flurries are possible.
Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry with morning temperatures in the 20s.
Highs Saturday will only reach the mid-30’s, with mid-40’s forecast for Sunday.
Our next weather-maker arrives late day Monday in the form of a few showers.
Once again, as the air cools into the low and middle 30s Monday evening, the precipitation will become a mix of rain and wet snow.
Because it is early for snow in Cincinnati ground temperatures are still well above freezing.
The forecast snow Monday evening and Tuesday will make roads wet, not icy.
Sunshine returns Wednesday but we remain chilly in the mid 30s.
