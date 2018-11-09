Semi crash, fuel spill closes NB I-71 ramp off Brent Spence

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and fuel spill has shut down the ramp off northbound Interstate 71/75 and the Brent Spence Bridge onto northbound I-71/Fort Washington Way, according to Cincinnati police.
Drivers can still travel north along I-75 into Cincinnati.
The accident is located on the north end of the Brent Spence Bridge. The semi crashed into a wall just before 4:30 a.m. Friday.
Drivers can detour around by taking the Fifth Street exit through downtown Cincinnati to reach northbound I-71.
Or, travel further north on I-75 and take eastbound Norwood Lateral, Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway or I-275 to reach northbound I-71.
Initial dispatches indicate about 80 gallons of fuel spilled, but police said that is just the size of the fuel tank.
It’s not clear yet how much fuel spilled.
A sand truck and wrecker responded.
