Temps to dip into 20s this weekend with possible flurries

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Widespread rain will taper off to a few light showers late Friday morning then end for a few hours. Late afternoon a few showers will redevelop.
As the Friday evening air cools, the showers will change to a few light flurries in spots. A few flurries will fall in the area overnight but no accumulation is in the forecast.
Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry with morning temperatures in the 20s.
Rain arrives with the next system Monday afternoon or evening. Once again, as the air cools into the low and middle 30s Monday evening, the precipitation will become a mix of rain and wet snow. Because it is early for snow in Cincinnati ground temperatures are still much warmer than freezing. For example, yesterday at 5:30 p.m. the pavement temperature of the northbound lanes of I-71 at Stewart Road was 50.9 degrees. Despite the cold weekend ahead, summer heat stored in the subsurface layers beneath road surfaces will prevent pavement temperatures from dropping to freezing.
The forecast snow Monday evening and Tuesday will make roads wet and not icy.
