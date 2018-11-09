Temps to dip into 20s this weekend with possible flurries

Rain arrives with the next system Monday afternoon or evening. Once again, as the air cools into the low and middle 30s Monday evening, the precipitation will become a mix of rain and wet snow. Because it is early for snow in Cincinnati ground temperatures are still much warmer than freezing. For example, yesterday at 5:30 p.m. the pavement temperature of the northbound lanes of I-71 at Stewart Road was 50.9 degrees. Despite the cold weekend ahead, summer heat stored in the subsurface layers beneath road surfaces will prevent pavement temperatures from dropping to freezing.