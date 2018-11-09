Thieves take musical instruments, coffee makers from Middletown church

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) - Community Haven in Middletown was broken into early Thursday morning. Members of the congregation discovered a door window had been busted out and thieves had removed items from the church.
“The first policeman in came back out before he allowed us back in with a needle in his hand so we know something was going on,” Senior Pastor Jerry Back said.
Pastor Back tells FOX19 two guitars, wireless microphones, coffee makers, a television monitor and several other items were taken during the break-in. They also believe the thieves may have been planning a return trip with several items in piles or large containers placed near the doors.
“Basically it was anything that was not nailed down and that they could carry under their arms so it was anything they could carry and stash,” Back said. “It looked like they were staging it so that they could come back again.”
The church does have a surveillance system and Back believes he will be able to retrieve video of the criminals from the cloud but says the thieves also took the router out of the building. Anyone with information on the people responsible are asked to contact Community Haven or the Middletown Police Department.
