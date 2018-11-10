Aggravated robbery in Pendleton

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a report of an aggravated robbery that occurred in a parking lot in Pendleton.
The attack happened on Monday at 12:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pendleton Street, according to police.
As the victim was getting into their vehicle, two suspects approached the car, police said.
The suspects began striking the victim on the head with their fists.
The victim suffered minor head and facial injuries, police said. Nothing was taken during the attack and the suspects fled.
Anyone with information about the suspects should contact Cincinnati Police or Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.