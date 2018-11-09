Alliance mother caught hiding cocaine, marijuana in children’s ‘sippy cups’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 29-year-old woman’s charges include trafficking cocaine and endangering children after she was arrested with drugs hidden in her children’s “sippy cups.”
According to Alliance police, Taneka Graham had cocaine and marijuana stored in her 3- and 9-year-old children’s cups when she was taken into custody on Nov. 8. The cups were where children could reach them
Tests revealed that drug residue were still in the cups.
Police say they arrested Graham while serving a warrant executed for allegedly selling drugs.
Graham was booked into the Alliance Jail. A court date is scheduled for Nov. 14.
