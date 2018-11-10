College Hill daycare under fire again: ‘Why would you grab her by the collar?’

COLLEGE HILL, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating after several parents claim their children were hurt by an area daycare’s employees.
FOX19 reported in October that a child was allegedly choked and kicked by a daycare worker at Hilmon School. That daycare employee no longer works at the school. After that story aired three other parents came forward saying their children were harmed as well.
PREVIOUS | More claims of mistreatment at Hilmon School
This week a fifth parent, Lakina Webb, says her 4-year-old daughter was aggressively grabbed and scratched by a teacher at the daycare. FOX19 is not naming that teacher because she hasn’t been charged with anything at this time.
“I understand that accidents happened but even with that being said -- why would you grab her by her collar? That’s unacceptable,” said Webb.
Webb says the teacher who hurt her daughter told her to lie about it and say another student scratched her.
"There is no reason for a 4-year-old to make up an extravagant lie like that there is no way a 4-year-old can make up a story like that and me knowing my child, I know she wouldn’t lie about anything like that," said Webb, who did file a police report against the school Thursday.
FOX19 spoke with Hilmon School director, Cheserae Harbison, who provided statements for the last two stories we aired about the daycare. This time, despite calls and e-mails, she hasn’t responded.
"As long as that teacher works at the center my daughter will not be back," said Webb.
FOX19 reached out to the state Department of Education and is waiting to hear back.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.