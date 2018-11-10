Family believes men caught on video releasing dog may have played part in animal’s death

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - A Boone County family is upset after they say two guys captured on video appear to release their dog from its lead. The dog was found dead six days later.
It happened in the Mt. Zion trailer park on White Pine Circle. Family members say they hope they never run into the two men they feel may have played a part in their beloved dog dying.
The men were caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera Nov. 2. Police have not yet charged with men.
The family says one of the men took off the dog’s collar and she ran to a neighbor’s house. The family says the men went over and grabbed her collar and pulled her down from the porch and led her away.
The dog, Daphne, was found not far from where she lived. But how she died is now the big mystery.
