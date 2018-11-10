Frigid morning gives way to cold weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It is a frigid start to the day Saturday. Temperatures are in the 20s. However, when you factor in the wind, it feels like the teens and single digits.
Get ready for a cold weekend.
Saturday afternoon, daytime highs will only reach the mid 30s. It will also be breezy with occasional wind gusts in the 20s.
Sunday, look for increasing clouds as daytime highs reach the mid 40s.
Rain is expected to develop Monday afternoon and change to a wintry mix Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Some light snow accumulation will be possible Tuesday.
These conditions will create slick surfaces and hazardous driving. Dry conditions return by Wednesday and the cold air sticks around for the rest of the week.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.