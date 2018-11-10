CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It will be a cold Saturday morning with wind chills mostly in the teens.
A few flurries may linger in parts of the Tri-State during morning but the remainder of Saturday will be sunny to partly cloudy and cold.
Temperatures will drop again into the 20s Sunday morning but unlike Saturday morning the wind will be calm, or nearly so, and wind chill will not be a factor.
The next system brings with it rain late in the day Monday. This low will track from coastal Louisiana to New York City meaning Cincinnati will be on the cold side of the storm with chilly rain beginning late afternoon or early evening Monday. As cold air eases eastward Monday night and Tuesday morning air temperatures will slowly fall and hover just warmer than freezing at dawn Tuesday making it cold enough for wet snow.
Pavement temperatures are well above freezing and icy driving is not in the forecast. Early indications are that 1 inch to 2 inches of wet snow will create wet to slushy roads Tuesday morning. This is far ahead of the event so do not be surprised if the forecast changes (it always does at least a bit).
