Kenton County police search for boy who has threatened to harm self

KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - Kenton County police are looking for a missing suicidal juvenile named William Littleton.
He is from Independence, Ky. He was last seen at Simon Kenton High School on Friday.
He has made suicidal threats in the past 24 hours.
He is white, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
If anyone has information on the location of William Littleton please contact the Kenton County Police Department at 859-356-3191.
He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with neon green Nike lettering on the front, blue jeans with zippers in the knees, and black and white high top shoes.
