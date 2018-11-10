Matthew 25 sends semi truck of aid for California wildlife relief

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Matthew 25: Ministries, an humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization in Cincinnati, sent a semi truck of aid Friday to partners in California in response to wildfires raging throughout the state.
The semi contains personal care kits, paper products, water, dust masks, tarps, baby items, laundry detergent pods and more. Matthew 25 anticipates that this will be the first of several shipments to wildfire locations to assist with initial recovery.
Firefighters are battling three large wildfires.
“The fast moving Camp Fire has been devastating for so many,” says Matthew 25 CEO Tim Mettey. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all that have been impacted.”
