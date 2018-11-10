Some Rain and Snow on the Way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -With clear skies overnight, SUnday morning will begin on the rather chilly side. Expect to start the day with low temps in the upper teens to 20 degrees.
Your Sunday will be dry, but clouds will be on the increase as our next disturbance approaches. We should be a little warmer as well with Sunday afternoon high temps in the mid 40s.
Monday will start dry, but rain will develop by afternoon with high temps in the mid 40s.
As colder air works in overnight into Tuesday the rain will chance to light snow. In fact, the Tuesday morning commute will most likely be a very slow affair.
With ground temperatures well above freezing, roads will be just wet. Any accumulations should be limited to grassy surfaces and stationary vehicles.
As temperatures warm above freezing late morning into the afternoon, this system should wind down as some scattered light rain.
Behind this system we return to sunshine, but Wednesday morning will be cold with lows in the teens.
