UK ex-minister says other officials may resign over Brexit

FILE - In this March 28, 2017 file photo, Jo Johnson visits the the European Commission in Brussels. A transport minister in the British government stepped down Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 to protest Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan and is backing calls for a second referendum on whether the country should leave the European Union. Jo Johnson, younger brother of former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, said Friday that the withdrawal agreement being discussed would greatly weaken Britain. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP, file) (AP)