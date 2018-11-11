Bank customer charged with disorderly conduct for robbery joke

Bank customer charged with disorderly conduct for robbery joke
By Melissa Neeley | November 10, 2018 at 8:51 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 8:52 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It’s all a misunderstanding, police say.

The Florence Police Department released a statement Saturday about misinformation circulating about a robbery at the Huntington Bank on Houston Rd.

Police said an upset customer was completing a transaction in the drive-thru and told the teller, “What do I have to do, rob the bank?”

The customer then parked his vehicle and went inside the bank, said police.

The teller notified bank security and they interpreted the customer’s actions as an actual robbery calling in police, said Florence Police.

Officers determined that there was no robbery and issued the customer a citation for Disorderly Conduct.

Posted by Florence Police - KY on Saturday, November 10, 2018

