Chef Bambina’s maple pecan sticky rolls

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Why buy store bought sticky rolls when you can make them yourself? Chef Bambina stopped by with a fall-inspired recipe sure to please your breakfast table.
Ingredients
- 1 can Pillsbury Crescent Rolls
- 1/3 cup softened butter
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup pure maple
- 1 teaspoon pie spice
- 1/2 cup chopped toasted pecans
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Melt 4 tablespoons of butter and syrup in a sauce pan until bubbly and slightly reduced ( thickened) Spread the mixture and sprinkle the pecans in the bottom of a pie dish.
- Unroll crescent dough and pinch seams together to create one big sheet. Combine the remaining butter, brown sugar and pie spice and spread over dough. Roll the dough back up into a log, and cut into 8 cinnamon rolls. Place rolls in prepared pie plate. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.
- Bake at 350 for 15 to 20 minutes. Turn the pie plate upside down on a plate to serve, allowing the maple caramel to drizzle down.
