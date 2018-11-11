Frigid temperatures sticking around

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It is a frigid start to the day Sunday. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s under clear skies.
Chilly temperatures and increasing clouds are in Sunday afternoon’s forecast. Daytime highs will reach the mid 40s.
Monday morning, expect temperatures to bottom out around 30 degrees.
Rain is expected to develop by tomorrow evening and change to a mix of rain and snow overnight.
As rain changes to snow, hazardous road conditions and slippery surfaces will be a concern. Especially Tuesday morning.
Light accumulations are possible by Tuesday afternoon. Around 1 inch is expected to fall with a few localized spots receiving up to 2 inches.
