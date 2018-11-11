Police: One dead, three injured after fatal crash in Wilmington

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A woman is dead and three others are injured after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday on eastbound US-50 near Milepost 18 in Liberty Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Debbie Damron, 55, of Hillsboro was driving a 2009 Pontiac Vibe around 7:30 a.m. when she lost control of the car, drove off the left side of the road, and struck a tree, said OSHP.
State troopers said upon hitting the tree, the vehicle immediately caught on fire.
Damron was pronounced dead at the scene by the Highland County Coroner.
Three occupants from the vehicle were airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries, according to OSHP.
US-50 was closed during the initial investigation and has since re-opened. The crash remains under investigation.
