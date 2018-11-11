Preparing your vehicle for the winter season

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - With the sudden change of weather, winter is already giving a bitter shot of what’s ahead for the rest of the season.
Now is the time to start prepping for winter and a lot of people are starting with stocking their cars with winter supplies.
“Basically what I carry in my car is jumper cables, a blanket and an emergency kit," one Tri-State resident told FOX19NOW, “Basically the emergency kit is medical stuff.”
AAA recommends keeping all of those things in the car as well as a snow shovel, an ice scraper with a brush, water and a flashlight. For those without a flashlight, consider using the flashlight on cellphones.
Make sure to have a phone charger for your vehicle.
AAA suggests checking the car battery, battery cables, tires for good traction and tire pressure, the windshield wiper blades, brakes and all lights.
An even longer checklist can be found here.
