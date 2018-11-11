Rain to Wet Snow

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Mostly cloudy skies overnight will keep temps from falling too far.
As you head out Monday morning temperatures will be milder than the previous couple of mornings with lows near 30 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.
Our next weather-maker is taking shape to the southwest and will develop rain late Monday afternoon into the early evening.
Afternoon high temps will climb into the mid 40s.
Overnight Monday into Tuesday as temps fall into the low 30s, any rain will mix with, and possibly change over to, some light, wet snow.
With road temperatures still well-above freezing, the Tuesday morning commute should just see wet roads.
However, with temps near freezing, a slick spot or two can’t be ruled out.
Right now it appears that any accumulations will most likely be less than a half inch and limited mainly to grassy surfaces and parked vehicles.
Afternoon high temps Tuesday will only manage mid to upper 30s.
Sunshine briefly returns on Wednesday before another system provides the chance for a rain/snow mix changing to rain on Thursday.
