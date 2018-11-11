Southern Indiana girl makes a difference one sock at a time

BORDEN, IN (WAVE) - A young girl is making a positive change in her community--with socks.
Brianna Medlock, 13, of Borden, Indiana, is determined to bring smiles to peoples faces and keep them warm--and she needs your help.
Medlock has been giving socks to people in need for the past four years. She calls her project “Brianna’s Silly Socks Drive”.
Medlock’s mother told WAVE 3 News her daughter came up with the idea because she knew socks were easy to purchase and don’t cost much.
Brianna collects new socks for children and adults in need in Southern Indiana and Louisville. They go to people in hospitals, shelters, foster homes, kids with parents incarcerated, homeless adults and children.
Medlock includes a note on each pair of socks. It says: “From the warmth of my heart, for someone so sweet. I give a gift of my love, Silly Socks for your feet. When others see you smile, from these socks that I chose, they will know you are loved from head to your toe.”
With the help of the community, she’s collected over 3,800 pairs of socks over the past four years. She takes all unused kinds of sock sizes, regular or silly.
If you would like to donate, you can send the socks to: Brianna’s Silly Socks P.O. Box 12 Borden, IN 47106. For more information or if you would like to host a sock drive click here.
