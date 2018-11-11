Tri-State woman will help decorate White House for Christmas

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - "They were clueless, I was clueless,” said Vickie Wenstrup. “Nobody knew anything about this. So he kept it a secret all year long."
Wenstrup, who is a Clermont County florist, is still awestruck, over what her husband Bruce secretly did. He campaigned privately all year, then surprised his wife, with some amazing news.
Vickie is headed to the White House soon to help decorate it for Christmas!
“The process took, literally, all year,” said Vickie.
And all that time, she had no idea what her husband was up to, campaigning in secret, just so she can say these words.
“I am going to help decorate the White House for Christmas!” she said grinning ear to ear. “It’s kind of been a lifelong dream of mine to go to DC and do this!”
Knowing it was her life’s dream, Bruce first wrote First Lady Melania Trump.
“He started in January writing letters to the White House,” said Vickie.
Then he reached-out to the White House Floral designer and then to their customers and clients.
“And asked them to write letters on my behalf,” she said.
The Wenstrups found out just last month, that his efforts worked, and she will be heading to the White House in the coming weeks.
Bruce put all the information together in a portfolio and sprung the happy news on her, at dinner, in a restaurant surrounded by family.
He handed her a bag with a box in it.
“I think he was busting at the seams to give me that box that night,” she said. “And I said what is this for? Why are you giving me a present? He says, just open it!”
Her eyes well-up with happy tears, as she reads this loving note he wrote to her. “Thanks for being my love, my best friend, and my coworker. You have kept reaching for the stars and have accomplished so much. I will always be there for you! I am so happy for you!” she read with happy tears in her eyes. "My children were sitting there, wondering why is mom crying? What’s the matter? What’s going on?” she said laughing.
Every year, she’s watched the Christmas At The White House special on TV. She has decorated trees for years for family, friends and clients around Cincinnati. So why not the most famous house in the country?
“I just thought I’d like to be a part of it someday,” she said. “I’m very blessed and very appreciative of the opportunity that they’re giving me, to be a part of this!”
The Wenstrups bought the Amelia Florist Wine & Gift Shop 8 years ago and have been trying to build the business up.
They’re the third owners and say, this flower shop has been there since 1959, making it the oldest in Clermont County.
They say they’re so grateful for everyone who helped get her to the White House.
“So I’ve been going around visiting everybody and thanking them personally,” she said, and as for her husband Bruce, “A rare gem in my life! Just very blessed that he did this!”
“This is just overwhelming,” she said. “I mean I’m really excited, I’m thrilled, I’m nervous. Something I can tell my grandkids someday, Grandma went to the White House and helped decorate Christmas!”
Vickie and Bruce tell us, they leave Thanksgiving morning, then start Friday morning and finish Sunday.
Then that Monday, they’re invited to the formal unveiling of the White House for Christmas.
