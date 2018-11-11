WATCH LIVE: Who dey vs who dat: Bengals Game Day previews game ahead of ‘Salute to Service’

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals and their fans will give a big ‘Who Dey’ thank you to all the United States military members ahead of their game against the New Orleans Saints.
It will be a battle of the chants with ‘who dey’ nation facing off against ‘who dat’ nation.
The Bengals received a scare before their bye-week when veteran wide receive AJ Green suffered a toe injury that required him to see a specialist.
Head Coach Marvin Lewis announced Green did not need surgery Monday and would be back.
Though Green is on the mend, the Bengals have had their fair share of injuries this season.
The team lost veteran defensive end Carl Lawson to a torn ACL during the game against Tampa Bay and Tight End Tyler Eifert to a gruesome broken ankle against Atlanta.
The Bengals will honor veterans and active duty military ahead of the game during their annual ‘Salute to Service' Sunday.
Military members will be introduced alongside players as they take the field for introductions, team officials say.
In addition to introductions, the team says 100 military-member season ticket holders and their families will help roll out the American flag during the national anthem which is being played by the U.S. Air Force Band of Flight’s Spirit of Freedom.
The pregame event will conclude with a flyover by the U.S. Army with four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, officials say.
United States Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Cincinnati will serve as honor guard for the game and officials say members of the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy will be honored at halftime and participate in a tug-of-war contest.
The Bengals nominee for the annual ‘Salute to Service’ award is defensive line coach Jacob Burney. His dad and five siblings all served in the military.
The annual award recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and alumni who demonstrate exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community, team officials say.
The game will kickoff at 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.
