Be in the ‘room where it happens’ when ‘Hamilton’ tickets go on sale this week

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Wait for it -- Hamilton tickets are going on sale Friday.
The history-based musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda that swept the nation is coming to Cincinnati’s Aronoff Center in 2019.
If you want to be in the room where it happened, fans of ‘America’s Founding Father’ can head to the Cincinnati Arts website at 9 a.m. to try to score a ticket.
The organization says they’re the only official website selling tickets for the show.
Cincinnati Arts says to visit their website before 8:59 a.m. where you will enter a ‘virtual waiting room.' At 9 a.m., everyone in the waiting room will be assigned a place in line to buy tickets and new people entering the waiting room will be added to the end of the line.
The website says they will notify you if you’re still in the waiting room when tickets are running out. They also say it’s best to create an account within their website ahead of time to streamline the ticket buying process.
You will have eight minutes to buy your tickets and are only allowed to purchase four tickets per household. They say you won’t be able to choose your specific seat, but you will be able to choose your section.
There will be no refunds or exchanges once your tickets are purchased, officials say.
The two hour and 55 minute play will run from Feb. 19 through March 10 with evening and afternoon shows available.
Hamilton is the story of founding father and immigrant Alexander Hamilton who came from the West Indies and became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, the description says.
Hamilton became the nation’s first Treasury Secretary.
The play features music that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.
