Brody Allen brother: Showing some improvement after surgery on legs

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The brother of Brody Allen is showing some signs of improvement after surgery on his legs, but remains in critical condition, according to his family.
Andrew Allen was hit by multiple vehicles while crossing Springdale Road near the family’s home a week ago today, on Nov. 5. He was critically hurt and cannot breathe on his own, his father, Todd Allen, wrote in Facebook posts last week.
“I don’t have many details, but the surgery’s to his legs where a success. He’s out of the OR and back in the ICU resting,” his father wrote on the Team Brody Facebook page Sunday night.
“All of his vitals are stable and he’s sleeping off the anesthesia. So no changes from this morning except the surgery to both legs. Which is a blessing. No set backs & two major surgeries successfully completed. Little by little, moment by moment, he’s fighting and progressing. Thank you all for your continued prayers. I’m humbled by all the love and compassion you all have shown my family. Thank you.”
A Go Fund Me account set up to help the family cover medical expenses has raised $31,880 toward a $40,000 goal.
Andrew’'s devastating accident comes just weeks after the family buried his younger brother, Brody.
The 2-year-old died in October after he was diagnosed in May with terminal brain cancer.
